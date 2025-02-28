StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,391.05. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,418.39. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

