StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
SigmaTron International stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.94.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
