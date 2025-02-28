StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.94.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.