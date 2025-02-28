StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
