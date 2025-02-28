Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Shares of SSYS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,916,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $5,376,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 426,341 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

