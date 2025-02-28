Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

STRS opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $144.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 953,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

