Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stride stock on February 3rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN opened at $134.49 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stride by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

