Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

