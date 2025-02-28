Taglich Brothers Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BLIN

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Bridgeline Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%.

BLIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Westpark Capital raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

