Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 762 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

