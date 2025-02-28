Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Short Interest Update

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 7.29% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HRTS stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Announces Dividend

About Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.