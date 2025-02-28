Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) vs. Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Critical Contrast

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Get Livento Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group 43.58% 1.89% 1.73% Tenable -4.03% -2.07% -0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Livento Group and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tenable 0 7 8 1 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Tenable has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.60%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Livento Group.

This table compares Livento Group and Tenable”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $2.01 million 0.99 -$6.55 million N/A N/A Tenable $900.02 million 5.04 -$36.30 million ($0.30) -125.80

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Livento Group has a beta of 5.42, suggesting that its stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats Livento Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

(Get Free Report)

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities. The company also offers Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Livento Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livento Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.