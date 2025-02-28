Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 72.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $130.48 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

