The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.60. Tronox has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Tronox by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

