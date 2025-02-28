Top Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

Get alerts:

Vertiv, Shopify, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies that primarily operate social media platforms and related digital communication services. These stocks typically derive value from user engagement, advertising revenue, and data monetization, and they often reflect broader trends in technology and online consumer behavior within the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,431,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.86. 2,899,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,319. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,801. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

