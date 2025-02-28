TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Financial Contrast

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon Shipping and TORM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TORM $1.64 billion 1.00 $648.27 million $7.73 2.27

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A TORM 43.81% 34.45% 20.31%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Paragon Shipping and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paragon Shipping and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00 TORM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TORM has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.31%. Given TORM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TORM is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Summary

TORM beats Paragon Shipping on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

