Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $2,470,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 312,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

