Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $58.23 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

