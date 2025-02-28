Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

