TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
TTEC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $18.11.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
Further Reading
