TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in TTEC by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,498,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 813,479 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TTEC by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 196,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.