United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

