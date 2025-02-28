United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,203.84. The trade was a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

