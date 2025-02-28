Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 28.02% 50.83% 20.13% GoodRx -2.05% 5.35% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upwork and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 8 0 2.73 GoodRx 0 5 7 1 2.69

Earnings and Valuation

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $18.91, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 68.75%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Upwork.

This table compares Upwork and GoodRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $769.33 million 2.75 $215.59 million $1.53 10.20 GoodRx $790.39 million 2.40 -$8.87 million ($0.03) -166.00

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats GoodRx on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

