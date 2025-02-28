Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

