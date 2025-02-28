Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 73.4% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,039,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $99.83 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
