Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 73.4% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,039,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $99.83 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

