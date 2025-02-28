Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Vast Renewables stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Vast Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

