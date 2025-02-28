Veris Residential’s (VRE) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE:VRE opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $68.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Veris Residential by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

