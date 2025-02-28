Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,861,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 318,099 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

