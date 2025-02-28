Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,094,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vipshop by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 203,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

