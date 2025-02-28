W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $64.25 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

