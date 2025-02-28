Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.90. Warby Parker has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $167,331.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,800.50. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,129.78. This trade represents a 96.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,032 shares of company stock worth $15,188,364. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.