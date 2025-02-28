WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Trading Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 182,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 270,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Stories

