WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Trading Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 182,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 270,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WBTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.
WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.
WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEBTOON Entertainment
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.