Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 3.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $2,450,817.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at $92,527,657.42. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

