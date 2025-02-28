Wedbush Has Bearish Estimate for Jack in the Box Q2 Earnings

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.8 %

JACK stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 238.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Biglari Sardar raised its position in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 96,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -90.26%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.