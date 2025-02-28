Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average of $205.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

