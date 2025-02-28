What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Sezzle FY2025 Earnings?

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sezzle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s FY2026 earnings at $18.84 EPS.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $286.12 on Thursday. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $477.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 9.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average of $243.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 191.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sezzle by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sezzle by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

