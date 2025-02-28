What is Cormark’s Estimate for Vox Royalty FY2025 Earnings?

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vox Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Vox Royalty Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.93. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.