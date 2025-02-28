What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for DMC Global Q1 Earnings?

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DMC Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for DMC Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMC Global

DMC Global Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BOOM opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.