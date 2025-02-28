What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Beyond FY2027 Earnings?

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYON. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Beyond Stock Performance

NYSE:BYON opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $293.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,406,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beyond by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Beyond by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 916,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 392,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Beyond by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Beyond by 57.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 309,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

