What is Wedbush’s Estimate for ZM Q4 Earnings?

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q4 2027 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZM opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $425,240.76. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

