What is Wedbush’s Forecast for HURN Q1 Earnings?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $149.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,452.50. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

