What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Gentex Q1 Earnings?

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Gentex has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

