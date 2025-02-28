Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

About Wheaton Precious Metals

TSE WPM opened at C$98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.19. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$53.05 and a 1-year high of C$101.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

