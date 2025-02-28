Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $611,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

