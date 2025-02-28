William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EverQuote

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

EVER has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in EverQuote by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $254,449.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,355.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,806 shares of company stock worth $1,262,374 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

