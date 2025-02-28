William Blair Forecasts Higher Earnings for SPX Technologies

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for SPX Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPXC. UBS Group lowered their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

SPXC opened at $144.00 on Thursday. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.53 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.