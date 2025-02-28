William Blair Forecasts Stronger Earnings for HealthStream

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 141.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 234,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

