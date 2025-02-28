William Blair Has Negative Forecast for Flywire Q1 Earnings

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flywire in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.