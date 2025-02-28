William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for ELAN Earnings

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

View Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 555,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 874,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 439,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.