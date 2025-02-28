William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CAKE Earnings

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

