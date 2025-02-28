William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for Straumann Earnings

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Straumann in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Straumann’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Straumann Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

